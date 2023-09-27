2nd GOP debate on Wednesday | Here's what Iowans can expect

Seven Republican candidates will take to the stage Wednesday in the second GOP primary debate. Here's how to watch, and who's attending.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican presidential hopefuls will meet once again on a national stage for the second primary debate on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The forum, which will showcase seven GOP candidates and run for two hours, allows the politicians to share their platforms and square off with each other on contested topics.

Though he qualified, current front-runner Donald Trump will not be attending the debate to meet with union workers in Michigan.

The candidates on stage Wednesday include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Gov. Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

When is the debate? How can I watch?

The second primary Republican debate will air at 8 p.m. CT at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, Calif.

Anyone interested in watching can tune in to Fox News, Fox Business Network or Fox's digital streaming platforms, including the Fox website. The Republican National Committee will also livestream the forum on Rumble.

What can Iowans expect from the second GOP debate?

After the first debate, there wasn't a significant change in the polls, which continued to establish Former President Donald Trump's lead.

However, this debate is still an opportunity for the seven candidates to show who they are.

Iowa State political science professor Karen Kedrowski said that now these candidates are looking to secure the second place position and make a name for themselves, in case they decide to run in 2028.

However, Iowans can still expect to see something different in the debate.

"Now, all of the candidates have had a chance on be on stage with each other. I think that they will be trying to do some of the same things that they did in the first debate, which is you know, ignore the timing rules and you know, sort of jump in and interrupt each other and things like that," Kedrowski said.

Kedrowski also expects to see a lot of eyes on Nikki Haley, due to her surge in the polls after the first debate, as well as Vivek Ramaswamy.

Some of those eyes on Haley will come from Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, who represents Jackson, Clinton and Scott counties, and is a firm supporter of former Gov. Haley.

Cournoyer said she and her family went out to the first Republican debate in Milwaukee to watch Haley and the other candidates square off in August.

She said we can expect Haley to discuss her "go-to" topics on stage Wednesday night, including immigration reform, foreign policy and modernizing the U.S. military.

"She was very strong in [the first] debate, and I'll expect that she'll bring that same message that is resonating with the American people to the debate tonight," Sen. Cournoyer said.

Local 5 also spoke with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott senior campaign advisor Matt Gorman on Wednesday.

"I would expect him to talk about how we can empower parents," Gorman explained. "[Scott] was in Iowa a couple weeks ago, and I was with him, when he unveiled his empower parents plan to keep kids safe in the locker room, class room and on their smart phones. And make sure that parents have a voice."

When is the next debate? Where can I watch?

The next debate will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Miami.

You can catch it on the same platforms as the first two debates: Fox News, Fox Business Network or Fox's digital streaming platforms and Rumble.

Fox has not yet announced who will moderate the next debate.

Who has qualified for the third GOP debate?

The lineup for November's primary debate is still undecided, but credentials for the third forum are stricter than ever.