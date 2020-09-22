x
Housing Secretary Ben Carson, Gov. Kim Reynolds tour Des Moines supportive housing facility for the elderly

The pair will tour the facility as part of HUD's Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program that helps low-income elderly find supportive housing.
Credit: Don Schmith/WOI
U.S. HUD Secretary Ben Carson and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds toured Plymouth Place in Des Moines Sept. 22, 2020 as part of HUD's Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program.

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds toured Plymouth Place in Des Moines Tuesday morning as part of HUD's Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program.

Plymouth Place is a facility that provides supportive housing for the elderly. The pair began their tour at 11 a.m.

HUD's Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program "helps expand the supply of affordable housing with supportive services for the elderly," according to a release. 

The program helps very low-income elderly live independently in an environment that provides support. 

