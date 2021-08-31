US Secretary of Ag Tom Vilsack says Biden's Build Back Better Plan will help rural Iowans

The Biden administration is pushing forward with the Build Back Better Plan, an infrastructure deal worth around $3.5 trillion.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Allies with the Biden administration are making their rounds across the country to promote the Build Back Better Plan which aims to help the country improve infrastructure on all levels.

One of those supporters is U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. The former Iowa governor said one of the biggest pieces of the infrastructure deal is expanding broadband internet access for rural Iowa schools.

"It will also make sure that families have the opportunity to have universal free pre-K education for their children, quality education for our children, so children who go to school will be better prepared to learn," Vilsack said. "It will also, I think, provide teachers the ability to encourage their students to be better students with the understanding that free community college awaits them if they wish to go and get [an] additional degree or additional education."

Vilsack addressed Iowa is lacking when it comes to child care access. He said the proposed plan will also help with that.

"That's one of the benefits of this program is basically enabling folks to get back to work. They pencil out at home, they basically say, if I make X number of dollars, but I've got to spend this much to make sure that children go into a decent child care facility at the end of the day doesn't pencil out," Vilsack said. "But by providing a maximum amount of income, that will go towards the payment of child care, no more than 7% of income, you basically make it easier by providing the child tax credit and the child care and adult dependent care tax credits."

Vilsack said the plan also provides additional resources to families to make it easier for parents to get back to work and make sure their children are well cared for.

Another advantage of the bill, according to Vilsack, is the overall benefits for rural Iowans.

"We want to see rural, the rural economy grow. When you change the economy, when you invest in climate-smart agriculture, where you invest in," Vilsack said. "In the clean energy economy, you're investing in rural places, when you improve the transportation system, you're making it easier to do business when you expand broadband, you absolutely make it easy to do business in small towns."

Vilsack reiterated a point being made by the Biden administration— the bill will be paid for by wealthy Americans and corporations. Vilsack said it's time for those who've done well in the economy to pay their "fair share."