Sen. Grassley says there's a 'very good chance' of stimulus package passing

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the work continues on the next coronavirus stimulus deal, valued at 908 billion dollars, Sen. Chuck Grassley is optimistic lawmakers can come together to make it happen.
"I think there's a very good chance that before we go home we will pass such a package," said Sen. Grassley. "Much better than was Speaker Pelosi suggested. We have 3.5 trillion dollars."
Grassley said more help is needed for small businesses and in particular, school districts in Iowa to protect students and teachers.