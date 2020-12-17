Sen. Grassley says there's a 'very good chance' of stimulus package passing

Sen. Chuck Grassley says the package being proposed is better than one's in the past.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the work continues on the next coronavirus stimulus deal, valued at 908 billion dollars, Sen. Chuck Grassley is optimistic lawmakers can come together to make it happen.

"I think there's a very good chance that before we go home we will pass such a package," said Sen. Grassley. "Much better than was Speaker Pelosi suggested. We have 3.5 trillion dollars."