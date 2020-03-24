Sen. Grassley working to bring money to Iowans during coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. senator says each person will get $1,200 through the coronavirus bill.

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is working to bring money to Iowans during the global pandemic.

Grassley said both Republicans and Democrats think those who are unemployed need more than just unemployment compensation.

He said individuals will get $1,200 each. That means couples would get $2,400 plus an additional $500 per child.

"That's not everything the bill does," Grassley said, "but those are important things to relieve the anxiety, get the economy turned around."

Grassley said Sunday's vote failed because Democrats voted no.

That's because Democrats took issue with key elements, like a $500 billion relief fund for corporations. Democrats say there are no protections for workers in the bill.

Republicans say time is running out.

"We don't have another day. We don't have another hour. We don't have another minute to delay acting," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.