Sen. Grassley says Trump made 'lots of good points' in first presidential debate

The commission on presidential debates says it plans some changes to the format before the next debate.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just one day after a confrontational first 2020 presidential debate Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley offers his take on the night. He said he believed that President Donald Trump had the upper hand.

"Well, I think he made some good points on how he helped our economy, prior to the pandemic, the best in 50 years," said Sen. Grassley. "I think he made some pretty good points on what he's done to strengthen the military. He's made some good points on law and order."