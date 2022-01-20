Sonya Heitshusen, former Des Moines TV reporter and anchor, running for Iowa House

Sonya Heitshusen is running in Iowa House District 28, which includes parts of Dallas County.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former TV anchor and reporter Sonya Heitshusen is running to represent Iowa House District 28, she announced Thursday.

Following the 2022 redistricting, the new District 28 encompasses southeast Dallas County, including Van Meter, Adel, Boone and parts of West Des Moines. Most of that area is currently part of District 19, which is represented by Carter Nordman.

Heitshusen said she is running for the seat to "turn the page on the bitter, divisive politics of today."

"We need new leaders who will listen to Iowans, gather the facts, and use their stories to bring meaningful change to their everyday lives," she said in a statement. "I'm committed to fighting for livable wages, affordable healthcare, returning Iowa’s educational system to number one in the country and clean air and water for every resident of Dallas County and every Iowan.”

Heitshusen is an Iowa State University graduate who previously worked for WOI and WHO. She currently works as a public information officer for the state auditor's office.

District 28 map following 2022 redistricting