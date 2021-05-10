Special session set for Oct. 28 to review 2nd set of redistricting maps

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday afternoon announcing the special session will convene on Oct. 28.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 6, 2021.

A special legislative session is scheduled for Oct. 28 to review the second set of Iowa redistricting maps.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday afternoon announcing the session.

This comes after the Iowa Senate rejected the first redistricting proposal from the Legislative Services Agency (LSA) on Tuesday.

Senate Republicans outlined the issues they have with the first maps on Tuesday, pointing to errors they see with both compactness and population deviation. They've asked the LSA to tweak those issues in the next proposals.

The agency has 35 days to submit the next set of maps. However, the LSA said Wednesday that the new maps would only take 16 days to complete.

Political analysts told Local 5 they aren't surprised the new maps will be done well before the 35-day deadline.