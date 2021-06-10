Iowa's Republican representatives join letter to ATF to withdraw proposed guidance on stabilizing braces

The Iowa Republicans join a list of 137 other representatives calling to repeal the proposal.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Iowa's three Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have signed a letter calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to do away with proposed guidance on stabilizing braces for some guns.

According to the ATF, stabilizing braces are a shooter’s aid that is designed to improve the single-handed shooting performance of guns.

The ATF is currently taking public comments on the proposal, which would effectively change the wording of the Gun Control Act of 1968.

The change would amend the bureau's definition of a rifle to include, "any weapon with a rifled barrel and equipped with an attached 'stabilizing brace' that has objective design features and characteristics that indicate that the firearm is designed to be fired from the shoulder."

In the letter, the representatives point to combat veterans who, "still enjoy recreational shooting but could not reliably control heavy pistols without assistance.

In the proposal, the ATF says braces that are, "objectively designed and intended as a 'stabilizing brace' for use by individuals with disabilities" would not be affected.

The representatives point to potential penalties that they say would raise felony charges against individuals who do not turn in or destroy the firearm, the brace or pay a $200 tax. They claim the ATF recognizes the legal use of such braces and the proposal is, "a direct tax on disabled combat veterans."

They also say it's unclear if people who already own the braces would be, "expected to apply the test to the lawfully possessed firearm or if there is some other expectation to clarify the classification." The representatives also say there is no, "outlined process for disabled veterans to report a disability exempting them from this unconstitutional process."

Local 5 has reached out to all four Iowans in the House of Representatives for comment on the ATF proposal. Their statements are listed below:

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) - “The proposed guidance from the ATF is alarming as it would encroach on the Constitutional rights of thousands of Americans. This rule directly targets law-abiding gun owners by heavily taxing a popular pistol and stabilizer used by many disabled veterans. I will always stand up for the Second Amendment and I believe it should not be infringed upon.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA-01) “Stabilizing braces were created to help disabled combat veterans—those who have lost limbs serving our nation—use firearms safely. The ATF’s proposed regulations are a direct tax on disabled combat veterans and unfairly target other law-abiding gun owners in Iowa and across the country.”

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) - “I was honored to join my colleagues in writing this letter, expressing our concern that the ATF’s proposed guidance on stabilizing braces would adversely impact disabled combat veterans. I look forward to hearing back from the Justice Department as to why they would penalize disabled veterans.”

Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) declined to comment on the matter.

Local 5 also visited CrossRoads Shooting Sports to learn more about stabilizing braces, how they're used and who's using them.

Store Manager Ethan Settle says the braces allow Americans to, "legally own a firearm that is less than 16 inches, which would be defined as an AR pistol or other sort of pistol brace firearm under the ATF definitions right now."

Settle says people use firearms with those braces for a variety of purposes like home defense, sport shooting or personal enjoyment.

He believes the issue with the braces is, "a lot [...] bigger than just pistol braces. It's a lot about government overreach, it's about what our constitution means. It's just coming out in terms of a small piece of polymer that we attach to the end of our rifles."

Settle also pointed to veterans with disabilities using the braces, "for purposes that anyone else of able body would. American citizens under this, under current ATF ruling, have the same rights as anyone else to own [the braces], to legally use them and to enjoy them for a myriad of different purposes."