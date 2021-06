State Representative Ras Smith announced he is running for Governor.

IOWA, USA — Democrat Ras Smith announced Tuesday morning he will be running for Governor of Iowa.

The announcement was posted to his Twitter page along with a video describing who he is and why he wants the position.

In his announcement, Smith used the slogan "Iowa's greatest days are ahead of us."

Smith, a Democrat, represents Iowa House District 62. The area includes Waterloo, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale and Raymond.

He is the first Democrat to announce he is running against Gov. Kim Reynolds.