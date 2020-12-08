Polk County Democrats announce drive-in Steak Fry for 2020

The annual event will be adapted to meet social distancing guidelines, and masks are required to move outside vehicles.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from the 2019 Polk County Steak Fry.

The Polk County Democrats are adapting their annual Steak Fry to meet social distancing guidelines, according to a Wednesday annoucnement.

The first ever drive-in Polk County Steak Fry is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Airplane Field at Des Moines Water Works Park. Attendees will be able to watch the program from the comfort of their own vehicles starting at 6:30 p.m.

Steak, chicken and vegan dinners will be delivered directly to cars, and social distancing rules will be enforced.

Face coverings are required if attendees are outside their cars.

Tickets are on sale now for $35. Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who was announced Tuesday as the party's 2020 vice presidential candidate, have been invited to headline the event.

Democratic leaders from across the country will join in on the event. All speakers will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

We're excited to announce the first ever drive-in Steak Fry for September 12! Buy your tickets for Iowa's last big celebration before the most important election of our lives at https://t.co/iMP1OGHhxj! pic.twitter.com/TuUC23Hhwf — Polk County Democrats (@polkdems) August 12, 2020

“2020 is the most important election of our lives and not even a national pandemic can stop us from organizing,” Polk County Chair Sean Bagniewski said in a press release.