Iowa House committee chair seeks investigation of judge

Rep. Steve Holt, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, says he and other lawmakers want more information on the alleged actions of Judge Kurt Stoebe.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Months after an Iowa judge stepped down from his role on a nominating commission, a state lawmaker is calling for an investigation into his alleged actions.

Last November, Judge Kurt Stoebe was accused of making disparaging comments against multiple people running to fill a judicial vacancy in District 2B. Stoebe served as chair of the 2B Judicial Nominating Commission.

Once the comments came to light, Gov. Kim Reynolds rejected the nominees put forth by the commission and Stoebe stepped down from his role. The commission started its selection process over without Stoebe taking part.

Public documents show Stoebe is alleged to have told the commission a candidate requested to withdraw themselves from consideration when the candidate later told commissioners that never happened. They also note Stoebe referring to one candidate as "clueless" while allowing a separate candidate at least double the allowed time before the commission.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt says confidentially restrictions have kept himself and other lawmakers unable to confirm the validity of these accusations and what, if any, additional actions have been taken by the Judicial Qualifications Commission.

Holt says in order to attain this information in its entirety, he is filing a resolution to investigate Stoebe's alleged actions.

"This resolution, if passed, would empower the judiciary committee to investigate these allegations and gain access to more information in order to properly exercise our oversight responsibilities," Holt said Tuesday.

Holt says this is not an impeachment resolution, but rather a move by lawmakers to perform their due diligence in accessing all the information.

"Have there been ethical complaints filed?" Holt asked. "Is there an ongoing investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission? Is there additional information out there that might lend itself to exonerating Judge Stoebe or confirm or give greater strength to the allegations that have been made?"

Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton is the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee and told Local 5 she has concerns as to whether the resolution is appropriate or necessary.

Wolfe says a process already exists to investigate alleged impropriety by judges through the Judicial Qualifications Commission. At the time she spoke with Local 5, the resolution had not yet been filed, leaving her unable to review it in its entirety.

"We're going to do our due diligence and do all we can to make sure that this isn't used to unnecessarily attempt to inject politics into our judicial system because that is not the way things are supposed to work," Wolfe said.

There are separate bills pending in the Iowa House and Senate proposing changes to the commissions nominating district court judges. Under the proposals, the governor would get six appointments to each 11-member district nominating commission, up from five under the current law.