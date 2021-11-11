Johnston City Council member running for Iowa House of Representatives

Suresh Reddy has served on city council since 2019.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston City Council Member Suresh Reddy announced his campaign for Iowa House District 43 on Thursday.

Reddy has lived in Johnston for 17 years and was elected to the city council in 2019. He works as a software engineer for Hy-Vee, according to the City of Johnston's website.

"I'm running for the Iowa House because I want our district to be the best place to live in Iowa," Reddy said. "I believe that we can keep the small-town feel even as more families and businesses locate in our community."

House District 43 includes Johnston, Saylorville Township, northwestern parts of Des Moines and southwestern Ankeny.

“I want to work on lowering taxes for homeowners, ensuring the safety of our residents, support law enforcement, promote small business growth, increase funding for education so students and teachers can meet the challenges of the next generation, and promote high-speed internet access in all areas of the state. I want all residents to have access to the latest technologies," Reddy said.

Before being elected to the city council, Reddy served on the Johnston City Planning and Zoning Commission for just over two years.