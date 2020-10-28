Theresa Greenfield puts campaign events on hold after staff comes in contact with coronavirus case

The Democrat's campaign released a statement that says Greenfield will be pausing events, including her RV tour Wednesday, just six days before the election.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Joni Ernst for the U.S. Senate, is halting her campaign events Wednesday after some of her staff members came into contact with another individual that tested positive for the virus.

Greenfield's campaign released a statement about the situation just six days before Election Day.

The statement reads in part:

"We’ve learned that some members of our campaign came into contact with someone last week who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. While masks and social distancing measures are required at all of our in-person events, our campaign is temporarily pausing our RV tour, including today’s events, at the advice of medical professionals in order to take appropriate precautions to ensure we protect the health and safety of Iowans and our team."