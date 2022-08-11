Citing lack of resources for recount, Todd Halbur concedes auditor race to Rob Sand

"My campaign unfortunately lacks the resources and manpower to conduct a legitimate recount in this statewide race," Halbur wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Visit this link for complete 2022 election results

Ten days after Election Day, Iowa's state auditor race has come to a close.

Republican challenger Todd Halbur announced Friday on Facebook that he conceded the race to incumbent Rob Sand because the "State GOP organization and their leadership team have failed to provide any support and resources" for a recount.

His post reads in part:

"This leaves me with no other option than to abandon this recount effort just as the State GOP organization has abandoned my campaign.

I want to thank my family, friends and volunteers for all of their support throughout this campaign."

Sand, a Democrat, won with 600,719 votes, while Halbur secured 597,826 as reported by the Associated Press.

Sand tweeted that he and Halbur had a "kind and cordial conversation" about Halbur's choice to concede.

"Back to work, Iowa. Let's do this," the post reads.