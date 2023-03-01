Trump planning first Iowa trip since announcing 2024 bid

“We're planning something very soon,” Trump told Conway on WHO radio. “And then we'll be coming back at least a couple of times before the election.”

Donald Trump is planning to visit Iowa in mid-March, a first foray to the leadoff caucus state since announcing his 2024 White House campaign.

The former president hinted at an Iowa trip “very soon” in a radio interview with Des Moines talk show host Simon Conway on Tuesday. A Trump aide confirmed Wednesday that plans were underway for an upcoming appearance, but declined to provide details about the location or date, beyond the middle of this month.

The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been publicly announced.

“We're planning something very soon,” Trump told Conway on WHO radio. “And then we'll be coming back at least a couple of times before the election.”

Trump has been notably absent in Iowa, where Republican candidate Nikki Haley, his former U.N. ambassador, and potential rivals Mike Pence, the former vice president, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have visited after a slow start to campaigning in the state.