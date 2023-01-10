Iowa farmers concerned despite avoiding government shutdown

The potential threat of a government shutdown delayed the passage of the Farm Bill, which incited worry among local farmers.

POLK CITY, Iowa — Despite a possible government shutdown being delayed 45 days, Iowa farmers still have a looming threat.

The uncertainty continues with harvest season right around the corner.

Farmers aren't able to align their calendars with the government's because of the constantly changing harvest conditions, making it difficult to prepare for a government shutdown.

"It's unfortunate that you have threats of these delays going on right when you're trying to be working at your hardest. So, having a government shut down right during harvest time, really it's a bad combination," said Aaron Lehman, president of Iowa Farmers Union.

The government shutdown is something that would significantly impact farmers.

"We still have business that we need to do with the USDA, so having a shut down would've really hurt us as we try to sign up for conservation programs, get market information and, of course, try to debate the next Farm Bill. So, we're glad the government didn't shut down, but we've still got a lot of work to do," Lehman said.

The wait for the possible shutdown delayed the passing of the Farm Bill.

"So, if we are debating about whether to keep the government open or not, all that farm bill discussion just kind of stops and you have to start it from start it up again. And as a result, it really makes you worried about if you can pass a good farm bill in time," Lehman said.

The Farm Bill is passed every five years to cover programs ranging from crop insurance to healthy food access for low-income families.

Lehman says farmers receive less than 15 cents of what is spent on food in America, making the Farm Bill essential to the farming community.

"It's important to have a good, strong Farm Bill and give tools to farmers to break away from that," he said. "And a government shutdown just stops all that from happening."

Lehman adds that is it less likely we're going to get the Farm Bill done if there is a threat of a shutdown.

Though, he hopes those on Capitol Hill put the same effort in a resolution as he does on the farm.

"It's really bad to have these constant threats we're gonna shut everything down and not talk, and deal with our work for farmers. We're out here working hard, we expect our government to stay open and work hard too," Lehman said.