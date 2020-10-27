Iowa's election could flip the Senate

The Center for Politics said Iowa is the likeliest race to flip control of the U.S. Senate to the Democrats. The GOP has maintained control for six years.

IOWA, USA — Iowa's U.S. Senate race is getting national attention as some predict it could be the race that flips the Senate.

Hear where Sen. Joni Ernst and her challenger Theresa Greenfield stand on health care, farming and agriculture, child care and the election below.

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics said Iowa is the likeliest race to flip control to the Democrats.

Prior to its report on Oct. 20, the Center considered at least five states to be toss-ups: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine and North Carolina.

Last week, the Center predicted Arizona, Colorado and Maine will likely go blue and said Iowa has moved from the toss-up category to "Leans Democrat".

So under their model, if Iowa wins and Biden wins the presidency, Democrats will take control.

Monday, RealClearPolitics reported Greenfield ahead by 1.8 points when taking an average of recent polls.

In fact, not one Iowa Senate polls conducted in October has had more than a five-point spread.

Now, just eight days from Election Day, we asked both major party candidates about where they stand on some of the hot-button issues.

Health care

Both candidates touched on their views on the Affordable Care Act, specifically the public option.

Ernst does not support expanding public options for health care, while Greenfield does.

Ernst

Sen. Ernst said her main goal is to lower the cost of health care by the introduction of more generics into the system, creating competition.

She also said she will make certain people with pre-existing conditions are covered and said any claim otherwise is campaign rhetoric.

Greenfield

Greenfield described health care as the number one topic for her.

Her platform is largely based around expanding on the Affordable Care Act.

Greenfield said the Medicaid expansions made possible through the ACA have done a lot to help rural hospitals, especially during this time.

As for the public option, Greenfield said its existence would create competition in the marketplace for insurance and drive prices down.

Farming and Agriculture

After both growing up on farms themselves, Ernst and Greenfield have been advocates for farmers.

Both candidates' goals include better conservation, cleaning up soil and water and making sure Iowa's ag industry has economic assistance if needed.

Ernst

Ernst touted her help in passing the Farmers First Act and her role in brokering a deal with the Trump administration to ensure a net 15 billion gallons of renewable fuel is blended into the nation's fuel supply every year.

Greenfield

Greenfield said her "Fair Shot for Farmers" plan will bring conservation to the forefront.

The plan includes incentives for farmers to sequester carbon, improve soil health and clean up water.

Their final pitch to voters

Both candidates discussed why their opponent is the wrong choice just as much as why they believe they're the right one.

Ernst

"My opponent, she may play off as being a moderate, but we see excessive amounts of money coming into the state of Iowa," Ernst said. "Her top donors, if you look at her itemized reports, 90% of her itemized donations come from outside of the state of Iowa. The top three metro centers are New York City, San Francisco and Washington DC. These are extreme liberals that are backing my opponent."

According to the Federal Elections Commission, Greenfield's campaign has raised about $47.5 million, the ninth-highest total of any Senate candidate in the nation.

Ernst, meanwhile, ranks 23rd among all candidates with $24 million.

Greenfield

"Senator Ernst broke her promises to Iowans," Greenfield said. "She told us she'd be independent, she was going to be different, going to make them squeal, but instead, she joined party leadership. She votes with Mitch McConnell 97% of the time, leaving Iowans behind. She's absolutely forgotten Iowans. I started out with a focus on building a strong grassroots team. We have thousands of volunteers in all 99 counties, and that's the reason we're here today is because of the enormous amount of support we've been receiving across this state."

