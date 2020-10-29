x
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence holds campaign rally in Des Moines

Pence's visit comes 15 days after President Donald Trump visited Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With just five days until Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence is back in Iowa campaigning for President Donald Trump to win reelection.

The visit comes just a couple weeks after Trump's rally at the Des Moines International Airport—the same location Pence is at Thursday—and a day ahead of Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden coming to the state.

A Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday shows Trump ahead of Biden 47% to 46% in Iowa among likely voters, but Biden has a slight lead in FiveThirtyEight polling averages 47.0% to 46.6%.

A RealClearPolitics polling average give Biden a 47.4%-to-46.4% advantage.

