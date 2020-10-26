x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local Politics

VP Mike Pence returning to Iowa Thursday for campaign rally

The visit follows President Donald Trump's event in Des Moines on Oct. 14.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Iowa this week just a few days before the 2020 election.

Pence will deliver remarks at a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Des Moines International Airport Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Other campaign stops announced include Mosinee, Wisconsin on Wednesday and Reno, Nevada later Thursday (5 p.m.).

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump held a rally at the same location in which he touted economic recovery as a main difference between him and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"This election is a choice between Trump recovery at a level that nobody has ever seen before and a Biden Depression," Trump said. "If they get elected, they're gonna double and triple and quadruple taxes."

Donald Trump, Jr. will also be campaigning in Iowa this week. He's scheduled for a rally in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. 

RELATED: GOP slowly gaining as early vote total surpasses 2016

RELATED: Vice President Pence to keep up travel despite contact with virus-infected aide