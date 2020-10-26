VP Mike Pence returning to Iowa Thursday for campaign rally

The visit follows President Donald Trump's event in Des Moines on Oct. 14.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Iowa this week just a few days before the 2020 election.

Pence will deliver remarks at a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Des Moines International Airport Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Other campaign stops announced include Mosinee, Wisconsin on Wednesday and Reno, Nevada later Thursday (5 p.m.).

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump held a rally at the same location in which he touted economic recovery as a main difference between him and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"This election is a choice between Trump recovery at a level that nobody has ever seen before and a Biden Depression," Trump said. "If they get elected, they're gonna double and triple and quadruple taxes."