Vice President Pence to visit Iowa Tuesday

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Iowa on Tuesday.
A release from his office says the vice president will have lunch with Gov. Kim Reynolds, followed by a tour of Winnebago Industries.
After the tour. Pence will deliver remarks to Winnebago employees and then return to Washington D.C.
Additional details on the visit will be provided later, according to Pence's office.
