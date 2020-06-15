Vice President Pence to visit Iowa Tuesday

Pence's one-day stop will include lunch with Gov. Kim Reynolds and a tour of Winnebago Industries.

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Iowa on Tuesday.

A release from his office says the vice president will have lunch with Gov. Kim Reynolds, followed by a tour of Winnebago Industries.

After the tour. Pence will deliver remarks to Winnebago employees and then return to Washington D.C.