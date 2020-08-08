What to do if you spot voter fraud in Iowa

IOWA, USA — In just a few short months, people across Iowa and the country will cast their votes for president, congress and local officials. But with great power comes those who would try and take it.
So what if you see something wrong?
If you suspect voter fraud, contact the Iowa Secretary of State's Office as soon as possible. You can also contact your local FBI branch, U.S. Attorney's office or the Department of Justice.
If you see anything that looks like it could be fraud, voter intimidation or suppression, report it by letting the Secretary of State's office know or by filling out and submitting an election complaint form.