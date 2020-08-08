What to do if you spot voter fraud in Iowa

If you see anything that looks like voter fraud, voter intimidation or suppression, report it to the Iowa Secretary of State's office as quickly as possible.

IOWA, USA — In just a few short months, people across Iowa and the country will cast their votes for president, congress and local officials. But with great power comes those who would try and take it.

So what if you see something wrong?

If you suspect voter fraud, contact the Iowa Secretary of State's Office as soon as possible. You can also contact your local FBI branch, U.S. Attorney's office or the Department of Justice.