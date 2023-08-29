Unofficial results declare Kim Sheets Warren County's new auditor

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly 66% of voters participating in Warren County's special election Tuesday chose Democrat Kimberly Sheets as their new auditor, according to unofficial election results released by the county.
Sheets replaces Republican David Whipple, who served as the interim county auditor after the previous auditor left office.
In total, Sheets took home 5,051 votes against Whipple's 2,538.
Sheets shared a statement that reads in part:
"Today, I stood for election in the county I’ve served for over 20 years. Tomorrow, I’m going back to work for the people. I am honored to work for the people of Warren County – they’re my boss. As I’ve always said, good government is drama-free and non-partisan. The people expect to be able to count on their leaders to do their jobs and do it right. That’s what I’ve always done, and I’m happy to make that pledge again tonight."
According to Sheets' LinkedIn profile, she previously served as the deputy auditor for Warren County.
