Polk County voters pass Water & Land Legacy bond

The bond would cost taxpayers around $11 extra in property taxes each year. That money would not be used for salaries, just parks, trails and other recreational projects.

"Anybody that's been around the Des Moines area knows that we are growing so fast that if you don't do it now, it doesn't get done," said Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold. "We have had a lot of success working with the business community and the public health community on what our needs are for recruitment and retention of a positive workforce here in central Iowa, so a lot of these amenities are sought after by people wanting to live here."