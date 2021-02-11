Polk County voters pass Water & Land Legacy bond

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County voters on Tuesday passed a measure to issue $65 million in bonds for things like water trails, hiking, fishing and flood prevention projects.
The bond would cost taxpayers around $11 extra in property taxes each year. That money would not be used for salaries, just parks, trails and other recreational projects.
The measure required 60% to pass, and received 81.3%.
Conservationists say they will be playing catch-up if the issues are not tackled soon.
"Anybody that's been around the Des Moines area knows that we are growing so fast that if you don't do it now, it doesn't get done," said Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold. "We have had a lot of success working with the business community and the public health community on what our needs are for recruitment and retention of a positive workforce here in central Iowa, so a lot of these amenities are sought after by people wanting to live here."
Find full election results at weareiowa.com/elections.
RELATED: National turned local: COVID pandemic causing school board elections to become increasingly divisive, experts say
WATCH: Full Election Day 2021 coverage from Local 5 on YouTube