What you need to know about county election offices

IOWA, USA — With election day less than two months away, now is an ideal time to make plans for how and where you're going to vote on November 3, and your county auditor's office is a great place to start.

If you're not sure where your county auditor's office is located, you can find out here.

At an auditor's office, you can:

Auditor's offices are open across the state, but if you don't feel comfortable registering in person amid the pandemic, you can also register to vote online, or you can fill out a form and send it in by mail.

If you plan on voting in person, you'll need to know your precinct location as well.  To find out where you'll be voting come November, click/tap here.

