Sen. Grassley expects COVID-19 bill vote in next 24 hours

Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday that a vote would be taking place within the next 24 hours on the COVID CARES Act.

IOWA, USA — Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday in his weekly call that a COVID CARES Act bill would be voted on within the next 24 hours. 

The proposed bill would have a targeted approached of $500 billion. According to Sen. Grassley, $140 billion of that would go towards education because of the enhanced costs involved with keeping students safe and sanitary during the pandemic. Another $20 billion would go towards agriculture and farmers who have had a tough time due to the virus, as well as damage caused by August 10's derecho storm.

Sen. Grassley said the bill needs the vote of the Republicans as well as the Democrats in order to pass. 

