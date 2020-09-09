Sen. Grassley expects COVID-19 bill vote in next 24 hours

IOWA, USA — Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday in his weekly call that a COVID CARES Act bill would be voted on within the next 24 hours.

The proposed bill would have a targeted approached of $500 billion. According to Sen. Grassley, $140 billion of that would go towards education because of the enhanced costs involved with keeping students safe and sanitary during the pandemic. Another $20 billion would go towards agriculture and farmers who have had a tough time due to the virus, as well as damage caused by August 10's derecho storm.