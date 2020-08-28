'You're only getting one ballot': Auditor clears up confusion over absentee ballot requests

If you log on to Iowa’s ballot tracking website, and don't see confirmation that your request was received give your local auditor’s office a call or send them an em

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is clearing up confusion and lies about absentee voting and ballot request forms.

Once county auditors receive your ballots request forms, they'll double check everything is filled out.

"If you don't, your county auditor will try to call you or try to email you,” Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said. “If you don't provide that information, then they'll have to send you a letter, which will slow down the process."

Then, in a few days, you'll see confirmation on the state website that your ballot request has been received and a ballot will be mailed to you.

"That allows you to understand and the to make sure your ballot was received your request," Fitzgerald said.

If you mail in two ballot request applications, that doesn't mean you'll get multiple ballots.

"If we have a duplicate, we write duplicate on it,” Fitzgerald said. From there, we attach it to your registration. You're only getting one ballot. You could send a request in every day, and you're going to get one back."

If you log on to Iowa’s ballot tracking website, and don't see confirmation that your request was received give your local auditor’s office a call or send them an email.