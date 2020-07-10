Local shop makes face masks to match Halloween costumes

The Theatrical Shop is keeping safety guidelines in mind while still remaining stylish and on theme this Halloween.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Halloween and Beggars Night will look different this year.

The Theatrical Shop in Valley Junction is helping customers match face masks with their costumes.

“Yea! We thought, ‘What can we do to make it a little bit more fun?’ So, we took several costumes and created some matching face masks," said Jenny Mally, an employee.

You can, still, rent costumes and try them on.

“If they don’t end up taking it than we quarantine it.”

The pandemic forced them to do curbside pickup until August, but the Halloween at the end of the months, their doors are open.

Mally said, “We love kids and we love families and we love costumes and it’s something we can do that can make this a little bit more fun.”