x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Iowa's longest-serving prison inmate dies at age 84

Warren John Nutter was 18 when he was sentenced to death by hanging in February 1956 after pleading guilty to killing Independence police officer Harold Pearce.
Credit: WOI

FORT MADISON, Iowa — An 84-year-old man convicted of killing a northeast Iowa police officer nearly 65 years ago who later saw his death sentence commuted to life in prison has died at the state penitentiary in Fort Madison. 

Warren John Nutter was the state’s longest-serving inmate.

Iowa prison officials say he died of natural causes Wednesday morning in a hospice room of the Iowa State Penitentiary where he had been housed due to chronic illness. 

He was 18 when he was sentenced to death by hanging in February 1956 after pleading guilty to killing Independence police officer Harold Pearce.

In 1957, Gov. Herschel Loveless commuted his death sentence to life in prison.

RELATED: Driver who crashed into West Des Moines officer sentenced

RELATED: Iowa man sentenced to life for killing roommate with machete

WATCH | Iowa couple sends books to jail inmates to show them they are not forgotten 

In Other News

DOJ's 'extensive' investigation into Glenwood finds Iowa segregates those with disabilities