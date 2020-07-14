x
Lawsuit filed against Secretary of State claiming voter suppression

IOWA, USA — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Secretary of State over a new law they say suppresses voting. 

Secretary of State Paul Pate sent ballot requests to all voters because of concerns that in-person voting could be dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill Governor Reynolds signed allows Pate to mail the applications only with approval from the legislature.

LULAC will be holding a press conference regarding the lawsuit Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

