Local chapter of LULAC urging Iowans to help support families impacted by shooting

LULAC Iowa discusses how Iowans can help families in Uvalde, Texas.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The League of United Latin Citizens of Iowa is working to bring more support to the families of the Uvalde shooting, and their goal is to have more Iowans help in the process.

Joe Henry, the political director for LULAC Iowa said that following the tragic death of the 21 people in Uvalde, their organization created a call to action and started a fundraiser.

He said this was created because LULAC believes nationwide, as a Latin community, something needed to be done.

Henry also said now the 23 chapters of LULAC in the state are hoping more Iowans get involved and show their support of Uvalde and help raise more money.

"We're all connected," Henry said. "I mean we're a country that has historically had compassion and has helped out...raising funds right now to take care of the families who now have to bury their children and of course the two teachers. Funds need to be provided for that."

The other type of support Henry's organization is looking for from Iowans is a voice. Having multiple voices speak out against gun violence, especially in local areas, would be helpful, according to Henry.