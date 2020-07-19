Madison County Fair goes on with added COVID-19 precautions

Sponsors stepped up to fund the fair to give 4H and FFA kids a chance to showcase their projects.

WINTERSET, Iowa — The Madison County Fair is underway this weekend, with COVID-19 forcing a lot of differences to the way the fair is being run.

For starters, the fair isn't actually open to the general public. The normal night shows have been canceled as well, and temperature checks are given to everyone upon entry.

This year's fair will also not take in any revenue. Sponsors came together to fund this year's fair so kids in things like FFA and 4H would get the chance to show off their projects.

"It's been amazing this year, the number of parents and exhibitors that have come by and visited with us, thanking us for being able to have a way to showcase their projects," fair board member Jim Beach said.