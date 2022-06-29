Madison County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

Deputies are looking for 15-year-old Kamryn Levine, who was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Kamryn Levine of rural Madison County was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday before going to bed at her home.

"She was discovered missing the following morning," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on Kamryn's location or welfare is asked to call Chief Deputy Clayton Allen of the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 515-462-3575, Ext. 8.