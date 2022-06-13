Investigation underway following deadly house fire in Madrid

The Madrid Fire Department said they tried to enter the house to save the victim, but were unsuccessful.

MADRID, Iowa — A Saturday morning house fire that killed one person is now under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office.

First responders were called to a fire near East 9th Street and South Sycamore Street early Saturday morning. The Madrid Fire Chief, along with Madrid police, were the first to arrive on scene, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

