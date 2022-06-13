Investigation underway following deadly house fire in Madrid

MADRID, Iowa — A Saturday morning house fire that killed one person is now under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office.
First responders were called to a fire near East 9th Street and South Sycamore Street early Saturday morning. The Madrid Fire Chief, along with Madrid police, were the first to arrive on scene, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.
They said they tried to enter the house to save the victim, but were unsuccessful.
Madrid fire said the fire was brought under control in the first 40 minutes.