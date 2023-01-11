Pedestrian in 'serious' condition after being struck by car, Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says

Officials say that 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma was walking on Suffolk Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a car backing out from a private driveway.

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — An 80-year-old Oskaloosa man is hospitalized after reportedly being struck by an SUV and getting trapped under it, according to a Mahaska County Sheriff's Office press release.

Officials say that 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma was walking on Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County around 9 a.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a car backing out from a private driveway.

Responding officers say they rescued him from under the car, but on-scene treatment was not enough. Boetsma was transferred to Mahaska Partnership Hospital.

He was later life flighted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office has not made it clear if the driver, 36-year-old Jennifer Allen of Oskaloosa, will be charged with anything.