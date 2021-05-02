Major changes start Monday for West First Street in Ankeny

West First Street between SW Des Moines Street and Ankeny Boulevard (Highway 69) will be limited to one lane in each direction.

ANKENY, Iowa — The city of Ankeny is working on storm sewer and utility improvements along West First St. During this phase of the project, which is expect to last through Fall of 2021, there will be just one lane of traffic in each direction between Ankeny Blvd. and SW Des Moines St.

Road work will also impact the side street intersections and alleys along the south side of W First St. between SW Scott St. and SW Logan St. Many of those intersections will be closed until late fall.

The southern portion of the intersection of W First St. and SW School St. will be closed for about two months. That will be followed by the closure of the southern portion of W First St. and SW Cherry St. The city says those two will not be closed at the same time.