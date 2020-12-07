Person let go from Make-A-Wish Iowa over 'financial irregularities'

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person tied to Make-A-Wish Iowa has been let go from the organization, over what's being described as "financial irregularities."
Josh Norton, board chair for the non-profit, declined to make additional comments beyond what was prepared in a written statement, sent to Local 5 Saturday night.
He said the irregularities were flagged in an internal review.
"We have a significant responsibility to our donors, families and children to safeguard every dollar given to us," Norton said.
Norton said they are working Make-A-Wish's national office in reviewing key expenditures and other transactions.
He expressed regret with what has happened.
"As an established non-profit organization with the single purpose of transforming the lives of children with critical illnesses, we are sad and disappointed by these events," he said.
Local 5 has reached out to see if it was an employee, volunteer or contractor who was released from the organization.
