Person let go from Make-A-Wish Iowa over 'financial irregularities'

The Board Chair for the organization said it is a personnel issue.
Credit: Make-a-Wish Iowa
Make-A-Wish Iowa logo

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person tied to Make-A-Wish Iowa has been let go from the organization, over what's being described as "financial irregularities."

Josh Norton, board chair for the non-profit, declined to make additional comments beyond what was prepared in a written statement, sent to Local 5 Saturday night. 

He said the irregularities were flagged in an internal review.

"We have a significant responsibility to our donors, families and children to safeguard every dollar given to us," Norton said. 

Norton said they are working Make-A-Wish's national office in reviewing key expenditures and other transactions.

He expressed regret with what has happened. 

"As an established non-profit organization with the single purpose of transforming the lives of children with critical illnesses, we are sad and disappointed by these events," he said.

Local 5 has reached out to see if it was an employee, volunteer or contractor who was released from the organization. 

The full statement is available here

