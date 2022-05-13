Man charged with OWI after police say he hit a woman with his motorcycle

A criminal complaint shows officers saw a motorcycle veer off the road, over a curb, and then onto a busy sidewalk, where it hit a woman.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers arrested a man after they said he hit a pedestrian with his motorcycle while under the influence.

According to court documents, 31 year old Darryl Thompson, Jr. of Des Moines faces charges of a first offence OWI, possession of marijuana, two counts of controlling a firearm and interference with official acts.

Police said while on patrol for bars closing early Friday morning, they saw a motorcycle veer off the road, over a curb, and then onto a busy sidewalk, where it hit a woman.

Thompson, the driver of the motorcycle, resisted arrest and attempted to fight officers according to his criminal complaint. However, he admitted he hit the woman, saying it was an accident. Police said Thompson smelled like alcohol and tried picking up his motorcycle and leaving.