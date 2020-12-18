Des Moines man charged after allegedly crashing into three cars, killing one person

The crash happened Thursday night around 8:41 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a deadly car accident in Des Moines.

According to police, rescue personnel were called Thursday night to investigate a report of a serious crash at the intersection of E. 33rd Street and Euclid Avenue.

When officers got there, they found a four-vehicle crash. Two people, both inside one car, were taken to nearby hospitals. One of those people, a 71-year-old female, later died. The other person, a 74-year-old man, remains in the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police reported all four cars were going eastbound on Euclid Avenue. Witnesses told police that a vehicle operated by Bertoldo Zuniga, 67 of Des Moines, was seen operating erratically and at a high rate of speed before crashing into the other three cars.

Zuniga was arrested and charged with the following:

Vehicular homicide by OWI

Vehicular homicide by reckless driving

OWI - 2nd offense

Failure to stop in safe and sure distance

Failure to maintain control