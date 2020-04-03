Man charged following standoff at Indianola home

Michael Beem is being charged with 1st Degree Harasshment.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — UPDATE 3/5:

Indianola police say a man has been charged, after officers said he barricaded himself inside of a home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said Michael Beem is charged with 1st Degree Harassment. They said Beem was taken into custody without incident, and made an initial appearance in Warren County Court Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Indianola Police Department said a man who barricaded themselves inside of a home Wednesday afternoon has surrendered.

The active situation took place at a home near East 1st Avenue and South 8th Street beginning after 5:30 p.m.

Indianola and Warren County authorities responded to a call of a man barricaded in the home. They say they are unsure if he had any weapons.

