Man arrested, charged in connection to West Des Moines police officer crash

The police officer was taken the hospital as a result of the crash.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Kellogg man has been arrested and charged in connection to a November crash that put a West Des Moines police officer in the hospital.

According to police, Officer Jon Kaufman's police vehicle was hit as he was waiting for a tow truck on I-35 northbound at the Westown Parkway overpass on November 8.

Police reported the striking vehicle was driven by Jon Swartz, 61, of Kellogg. Officer Kaufman and Swartz were taken to the hospital following the crash.

West Des Moines police began investigating the crash scene, along with the Des Moines Police Department and Iowa State Patrol.

Jon Swartz has been charged with:

Serious Injury by vehicle-Reckless driving

Serious Injury by vehicle-OWI

Exceeding posted speed limit

Reckless Driving

Improper use of electronic communication device

Approach to certain stationary vehicles causing personal injury

Operating While Intoxicated, 1st offense