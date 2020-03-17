x
Man charged in Marshalltown slaying held on $1M bail

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man charged with a fatal shooting in Marshalltown is being held on $1 million bail. 

Marshall County court records say Mustafa Muhammad, 30 is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responding to the report found a critically injured 27-year-old man. Police say he died later at a Marshalltown hospital. He's been identified as Blake Thomas, who lived in Marshalltown. 

A 37-year-old woman also suffered a minor wound. She's been identified as a Marshalltown resident, Sarah DeSautels.