Man dead, another charged with first-degree murder in Saturday night shooting

This is the city of Des Moines' seventh homicide of 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Saturday in the 1900 block of Hackley Avenue; near the Des Moines International Airport.

Des Moines Fire and Police personnel arrived at the scene just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. 53-year-old Patrick Burton of Kansas City was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

24-year-old West Des Moines resident Eric Lewis Stricklin was taken into custody without incident at the scene and charged with attempted murder.

Early Sunday morning, Burton died. Stricklin is now charged with first-degree murder.

Police say that as Burton was trying to get out of a car in the passenger seat, Stricklin shot him in the back of the head. Another person was in the driver's seat of the car at the time of the shooting.

A gun and a shell casing were recovered from the scene. Nearby surveillance footage captured the close quarters shooting in the vehicle. Detectives tried to speak with Stricklin at the scene, but he invoked his right to remain silent.