Man dies after falling off Rock Creek State Park dock, Jasper County Sheriff's Office says

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after falling off a dock at Rock Creek State Park overnight, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch received a call about a man yelling for help near the west side boat ramp of Rock Creek State Park shortly after midnight Sunday.

Officials believe two people were fishing together when one fell in the water. The second fisher was able to get the other out of the water and call for help, which then prompted a passerby to call 911.

When Iowa DNR responders arrived, they found an unresponsive man, who was pronounced dead on the scene despite emergency medical assistance.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

