Man dead following an early morning shooting in Marshalltown

Officers found a 27-year-old with gunshot wounds
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man is dead following an early morning shooting in Marshalltown. 

First responders were called near South 5th Street and West Linn Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they saw a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds, where they say he was critically injured. 

Paramedics rushed him to UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown, where he died at the hospital.

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification, Marhshalltown police said. 

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping in the investigation, and they say there is no danger posed to the public. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725 or submit anonymous tips to Marshall County Crimestoppers here.

