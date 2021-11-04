Man dies after being hit by car on Hubbell Avenue

The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Hubbell Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Des Moines police.

Emergency crews arrived around 4:53 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the 4500 block of Hubbell Avenue.

When crews got there, they found a man dead at the scene. His name is not being released right now.

Based on the initial investigation, police said the man was in the traffic lane when he was hit by the vehicle driving southbound on Hubbell Avenue.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. Driver impairment has been ruled out as a potential contributing factor.