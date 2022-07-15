Man dies after car vs. pedestrian crash in Des Moines Thursday night

Officers said the driver tried to swerve to avoid hitting the victim.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following a car vs. pedestrian crash on Des Moines' south side.

Des Moines police said just before 10:45 p.m. Thursday, first responders were called to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near Indianola Avenue and Pioneer Road.

When crews arrived, they found a 35 year old man with critical injuries. He was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers said the pedestrian was crossing Indianola Avenue east to west. They said the driver of a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was going north on that road, and appeared to swerve to avoiding hitting the victim.

Des Moines police are investigating the crash. Officers said this is the 9th traffic-related death of 2022.