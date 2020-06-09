Man dies in car accident along Highway 65

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a passerby noticed a car in the west ditch of Highway 65 Sunday morning. The man in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after his car entered the west ditch of Highway 65 and struck a tree Sunday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A passerby noticed a car in the west ditch of Highway 65 just north of NE 94th Avenue around 7:40 Sunday morning. Deputies arrived in the area around 7:50, where they discovered a white 2020 Kia Soul in the ditch.

The sheriff's office says preliminary evidence indicates the car was heading southbound and left the roadway just north of NE 94th Avenue before crashing into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until family is notified.