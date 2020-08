It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a UTV accident in rural Dallas County Sunday.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office and other first responders said the accident happened on private property near K Avenue and Panther Creek Road just before 3:30 p.m.

They say the victim who died was a 21-year-old male. A female passenger was transported for minor injuries.