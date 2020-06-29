Man drowns after going for swim while fishing in Linn County

Deputies in Linn County received a call about the drowning on Sunday morning.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man drowned after going for a swim while fishing at a Linn County quarry.

Linn County sheriff’s deputies were called about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the Martin Marietta quarry, southeast of Cedar Rapids.

Friends and relatives of a man told deputies he was fishing but opted to swim a short distance.

He went under the water and didn’t surface.

Teams from Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon used boats to search and found the man’s body shortly after 11 a.m.